Centennial House Taupo: Where Corporate Elegance Meets Tranquil Luxury

Nestled just out of Taupo, Centennial House Taupo emerges as a beacon of corporate excellence, offering a blend of luxury, tranquillity, and unmatched versatility for an array of corporate events. This distinguished venue, surrounded by 5 acres of park-like grounds, features enchanting mature trees, private gardens, and serene water features, creating the perfect backdrop for team-building activities, strategy sessions, workshops, executive retreats, and more.

The Pavilion Suite, a historic villa revered for its unique charm, contributes to the venue's allure, ensuring that events held here are not just meetings, but memorable experiences. With its strategic location near the Taupo Horse Racing Course, Taupo International Motorsports Park, the Taupo Golf Club, and the trout-rich waters of the Waitahanui River, Centennial House is the epitome of an ideal corporate retreat.

Accommodation at Centennial House is nothing short of luxurious, with 4 deluxe suites, 2 two-bedroom premier suites, a deluxe queen bedroom, and a garden villa, collectively accommodating up to 23 guests. The lodge prides itself on its ability to provide a comfortable and stylish stay for all, including children.

The venue boasts an array of facilities and services designed to facilitate successful events. This includes ample free parking, a main lounge perfect for informal gatherings, equipped with a smart TV, digital projector, large reversible whiteboard, and high-speed Starlink WIFI. For larger events, the all-weather conservatory and an optional marquee provide ample space, while catering options range from Michelin-trained chefs to buffet-style meals.

Team-building is at the heart of Centennial House's offerings, with activities such as a 3-hole pitch and putt golf course, lawn bowls, croquet, pétanque, quoits, and table tennis on-site. Thrilling rides like the Huka Falls Jet Boat, and leisurely cruises on Lake Taupo with Chris Jolly Cruises, ensure that every corporate outing is both productive and pleasurable.

Testimonials speak volumes, with guests consistently lauding the venue for its luxurious setting, cleanliness, and warm hospitality. The spacious environment is perfect for both socialising and conducting business, underscored by the venue's thoughtful touches and proximity to local attractions.

For those seeking a distinguished venue for their next corporate event in Taupo, Centennial House offers a serene, natural setting where luxury meets functionality. Booking and contact information can be found on their website, ensuring that your next corporate retreat is just a reservation away.

