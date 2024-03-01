Hasta la Rasta: Jamaican Syd Perry's New Zealand Tour halted by Visa Issue

Friday 1 March 2024, 2:52PM

New Plymouth 1st March 2024 – The highly anticipated New Zealand tour of Jamaican Rastafarian musician Syd Perry has hit an unexpected roadblock as Perry was refused entry by New Zealand Immigration due to visa complications. Scheduled to kick off his tour with a performance at Mike's Bistro on Saturday, March 9th, coinciding with Taranaki Anniversary Weekend, Perry has been detained for deportation on the next available flight.

Despite this setback, Ron Trigg, owner of Mike's Bistro in New Plymouth, assures fans that the show will go on. "It's a tragic muck-up and really disappointing," Trigg stated, "but the spirit of reggae will still fill the air at Mike's." Local Taranaki band ET & THE MYSTICS, originally slated to open for Perry, will now take center stage as the headline act. They will be joined by another legend, Graham Donlon, known for his Music Without Frontiers, famous radio show, who will be on the decks spinning some wild reggae tunes to keep the vibe alive.

Syd Perry, known for his soulful reggae melodies and powerful Rastafarian messages, expressed his regret over the situation. "I was looking forward to sharing my music and connecting with my fans in New Zealand," Perry stated, "but sometimes life throws unexpected challenges our way."

Despite the setback, fans of reggae music are encouraged to come together for a free show at Mike's Bistro on March 9th to celebrate the spirit of unity and resilience that reggae represents. The show promises to be an unforgettable night of music, community, and the unwavering spirit of Jamaican reggae culture.

