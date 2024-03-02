Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Saturday 2 March 2024, 9:47AM

By Media PA

26 views

Finance: The NZ dollar weakened during the week against our major trading partners. The Reserve Bank maintained the OCR with some warnings. The economic outlook is only fair!!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There are more self-shedding sheep being breed as the cost of shearing is more than the value of the wool.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week. There is an increasing demand for quality beef internationally. A question I have often asked is are our lambs too small as they are generally 4 to 6 kg less than the Aussie’s.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are steady and farmers are feeling confident coming into the autumn, hoswever Synlait, A2 Milk, Maui Milk and the Dairy Goat Coop are all experiencing problems.