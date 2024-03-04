Maxwell Burns and Champion Travel: Pioneering Personalised Journeys in the Heart of Travel

Monday 4 March 2024, 10:56AM

In the dynamic world of travel, Champion Travel stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence. Founded in 1988 by the visionary Maxwell Burns, Champion Travel has transcended the traditional boundaries of the travel industry to become a leading force in crafting bespoke travel experiences. With a rich history spanning over four decades, the company's foundation is built upon a profound understanding of the evolving needs of business and leisure travellers alike.

The inception of Champion Travel was inspired by Maxwell Burns' unparalleled passion for travel and an earnest desire to fill a gaping void in the market for tailored travel services. With an impressive amount of experience, knowledge, and service under his belt, Burns sought to revolutionise the travel experience for business travellers, setting a new benchmark for personalised and professional travel management.

Champion Travel specialises in offering a comprehensive suite of travel solutions, meticulously designed to cater to the intricate needs of its diverse clientele. As an IATA-accredited and bonded agency utilising cutting-edge Travelport tools, the company excels in curating optimal itineraries that seamlessly blend efficiency with luxury.

Champion Travel's strategic focus is directed towards a quintet of key target markets, prioritising business travellers, both domestic and worldwide, seeking unrivalled professionalism and efficiency; cruisers looking for exquisite and memorable sea voyages; domestic and international leisure travellers in pursuit of personalised and enriching travel experiences; members of the Tabletop Referral Club, benefitting from exclusive offers and services; and incentive groups and sports clubs, offering tailored travel solutions to enhance their collective experiences.

What distinguishes Champion Travel in a competitive field is its unwavering commitment to saving clients' time and money through a 24/7 service, backed by the formidable support of Helloworld and IATA. This relentless focus on customer satisfaction, combined with a deep reservoir of industry knowledge and a flexible approach to travel management, enables Champion Travel to offer solutions that are not just effective but transformative.

As Champion Travel continues to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the travel industry, its foundation, built on the principles of innovation, customer satisfaction, and professional integrity, remains unshakeable. With Maxwell Burns at the helm, Champion Travel is not just a travel agency; it is a journey architect, crafting experiences that go beyond destinations, touching lives and shaping memories for years to come.

Contact Maxwell Burns

Phone: 021 022 02220

Email: info@championtravel.co.nz

www.championtravel.co.nz.

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz