Illuminate Windows Launches New Website to Showcase Innovative uPVC Windows and Doors- Hamilton, NZ

Wednesday 6 March 2024, 1:55PM

By Duoplus

WAIKATO

Illuminate Windows, a Hamilton-based supplier and installer of uPVC windows and doors, has recently unveiled its new website.

The website created by Duoplus, a leading New Zealand Digital Marketing agency, aims to showcase the company's innovative products and services, with a specific focus on the Waikato market.

Illuminate Windows is a startup company with a state-of-the-art product range and a strong B2B (business-to-business) focus. The launch of their new website reflects their commitment to providing a seamless online experience that complements their sales team's efforts.

The impact of the new website has already been felt, with another licensee for the same product in a different city reaching out to inquire about building their site. This positive response underscores the effectiveness of Illuminate Windows' online presence in driving business growth and engagement.

In addition to its online presence, Illuminate Windows also boasts an Experience Centre in Rukuhia, where customers can view their impressive product range in person.

"We are thrilled to launch this new website for Illuminate Windows, which highlights the quality and innovation behind their uPVC windows and doors," said Josh Moore, Managing Director at Duoplus. "We believe that this new platform will not only enhance Illuminate Window's visibility in the market but also provide their customers with a valuable resource for exploring their products and services."

To explore Illuminate Windows' new website and learn more about their products and services, visit https://www.illuminatewindows.nz/