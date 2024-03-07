Profile Fertilisers, Combating Aluminium Toxicity: Elevate's Role in Enhancing Soil Health

Thursday 7 March 2024, 11:29AM

Aluminium toxicity in the soil is a pervasive issue that detrimentally impacts agricultural productivity and plant health across the globe. When the soil pH falls below 5.5, aluminium, which is naturally present in the soil, becomes soluble and toxic to plant roots. This toxicity hampers root growth and function, severely restricting a plant's ability to access water and nutrients. The effects of aluminium toxicity are far-reaching, manifesting in stunted growth, reduced yield, and in severe cases, plant death.

“A lot of farms in New Zealand’s Hill Country have low soil pH levels. As it stands, there has been more emphasis on fertiliser at the expense of liming. However, both can be achieved within the farmer’s budget.” – Dr Gordon Rajendram, Soil scientist

The presence of toxic aluminium ions in the soil creates an inhospitable environment for root development. These ions attach to the root tips, causing damage that leads to the inhibition of root elongation. As a result, the root system remains shallow and undeveloped, making the plant more susceptible to drought stress due to its reduced ability to absorb water from deeper soil layers. Furthermore, a compromised root system limits the uptake of essential nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium, which are critical for the growth and development of the plant.

Elevate, developed by Profile Fertilisers, offers a targeted solution to this issue. By enhancing soil pH and directly mitigating aluminium toxicity, Elevate enables the soil to support healthy root development and plant growth. Its formulation is designed to counteract the toxic effects of aluminium by providing essential nutrients and conditions that favour the development of a robust root system. This approach not only addresses the immediate challenges posed by aluminium toxicity but also contributes to the long-term health and sustainability of the soil.

The innovative approach taken by Profile Fertilisers with Elevate is a testament to the importance of addressing soil health issues through scientific research and development. By understanding the underlying causes of problems like aluminium toxicity, solutions can be crafted that not only alleviate the symptoms but also contribute to the overall improvement of agricultural ecosystems. Elevate represents a significant step forward in this regard, offering farmers a practical tool to enhance the productivity and sustainability of their lands.Top of Form

“Developing Elevate was about more than just a new product; it was about crafting a solution that farmers could rely on for efficiency and cost-effectiveness without compromising on quality.” – Dr Gordon Rajendram

