Experience Exclusive Guided Fly Fishing Tours with John at Centennial House Taupo

At Centennial House Taupo, your fishing adventure reaches new heights with exclusive guided fly fishing tours led by your host, John, an expert fly fisherman. Tailored to cater to enthusiasts of all skill levels, these bespoke tours offer an intimate and personalised fishing experience in some of New Zealand's most prolific trout fishing rivers - the Waitahanui and Hinemaiaia.

Available by prior arrangement, John’s guided trips are more than just a fishing outing; they are immersive experiences designed to enhance your skills and deepen your appreciation for fly fishing. Beginners will find John's patient instruction invaluable as they learn the basics of fly fishing, from casting techniques to understanding river habitats. Intermediate and advanced anglers will benefit from John’s extensive knowledge of the local rivers, uncovering where the trout lie and discovering effective methods and flies that make for a successful catch in these renowned waters.

Just a short drive from Centennial House, the Waitahanui and Hinemaiaia Rivers offer stunning natural landscapes and are known for their abundant brown and rainbow trout populations. These rivers provide the perfect backdrop for a day of fishing, where John's expertise and local insight can transform your experience from ordinary to extraordinary.

John’s guided tours emphasise not just the thrill of the catch but also the respect for the environment and the sport of fly fishing. It's an opportunity to connect with nature, learn new skills, and enjoy the serenity of Taupo's beautiful waterways.

At Centennial House Taupo, the commitment to providing experiences that forge lasting memories is paramount. John's guided fly fishing tours epitomise this dedication to personalised service and a passion for sharing the natural splendour of Taupo with guests. Embark on an unforgettable angling adventure that merges luxury, education, and the great outdoors.

