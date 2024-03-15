Preserving Soil Structure: Insights from Profile Fertilisers

Friday 15 March 2024, 3:58PM

By Media PA

Soil is the lifeblood of agriculture, a complex ecosystem that sustains plants, animals, and humans alike. At Profile Fertilisers, the focus is on maintaining the health of this vital resource, particularly its structure, which is susceptible to the adverse effects of toxins and neglect. Soil structure, the arrangement of the soil's solid components and the spaces between them is critical for moisture retention, nutrient supply, and the proliferation of beneficial microorganisms. However, the introduction of synthetic substances and poor agricultural practices can severely impair these functions.

The use of harsh chemicals in farming practices can disrupt the delicate balance of the soil's ecosystem, reducing biodiversity and altering its chemical balance. Dr. Rajendram points out how “these elements severely disrupt the soil's microbial community. Such disruption is hampering the decomposition of organic matter and the cycling of nutrients, elements crucial for maintaining soil structure and fertility.” This not only affects the soil's ability to support plant life but also its structural integrity, leading to compaction, reduced porosity, and impaired drainage. Moreover, excessive ploughing and the lack of crop diversity can strip the soil of its organic matter, essential for maintaining soil structure.

Profile Fertilisers advocates for a balanced approach to soil management, emphasising the importance of eco-friendly fertilisers and soil conditioners that enhance the soil's natural functions. By replenishing the soil with nutrients in a manner that mimics natural processes, it's possible to repair and enhance soil structure. This approach not only supports plant health and productivity but also contributes to the sustainability of agricultural practices by improving soil resilience against erosion and degradation.

Implementing such practices is not just about preserving soil health; it's about ensuring the long-term viability of farming, protecting natural resources, and supporting the ecosystem services upon which we all depend. Through education and the promotion of sustainable soil management techniques, Profile Fertilisers aims to lead the way in preserving the health of our most precious resource.

