Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 17 March 2024, 10:27AM

By Media PA

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady across the week finishing the week marginally below the previous week. Brent crude prices are rising slowly and are around $US85/ barrel .

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some minor intercompany changes noted. Good grass conditions are allowing farmers to better manage their selling times. Check with your agent to see what premiums are available as they are keen to get killing numbers up.

Dairy Prices: the prices have eased slightly across the main commodities. The next g/DT is on Tuesday night and a slight increase is anticipated. South American prices are all above the Oceania prices.

Make sure you have the Easter work rosters sorted and check your staffs holiday entitlements. It is easier to give the staff their holidays than pay them out at the end of the season if they are moving on.