Republic Group Criticises King Charles Coins

Monday 18 March 2024, 2:09AM

By Expert Briefing

34 views

The New Zealand Republic campaign group has criticised the Reserve Bank's decision to feature King Charles III on the country's coins.

Campaign chair Lewis Holden called it "a missed opportunity to celebrate New Zealand and our many great citizens" on the currency.

Holden argued that using the generic "Commonwealth" effigy of Charles, rather than a New Zealand-specific design, shows lack of public consultation. He stated "New Zealand's currency, like our head of state, should represent New Zealand to the world, not the fact we were once part of an empire that no longer exists."

The republic group believes there are New Zealand citizens "far more worthy" than Charles to appear on the coins' obverse or "heads" side. The decision portrays the move as out-of-touch with New Zealand's independent status and identity.

The Reserve Bank previously announced that coins bearing Charles' image will enter circulation in 2024 to replace those depicting Queen Elizabeth II following her death in 2022.