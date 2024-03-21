Dr. Gordon Rajendram: Bridging Science and Sustainability in New Zealand's Fertiliser Industry

Thursday 21 March 2024, 3:50PM

Dr. Gordon Rajendram, a Soil Scientist with a PhD from Waikato University and AgResearch, stands as a beacon of expertise in soil fertility within New Zealand. His commitment to enhancing the agricultural landscape is evident through his dedication to helping New Zealand farmers and fertiliser companies optimise soil utilisation. By doing so, he ensures farms operate more efficiently and sustainably while boosting profitability. His role as an independent consultant underscores a modern approach where scientific knowledge and ecological responsibility converge to benefit the agricultural sector.

His relationship with fertiliser companies across New Zealand is characterised by a blend of rigorous scientific research and practical advice. Dr. Rajendram's expertise in soil testing allows for the precise application of fertilisers, thus maximising crop yields and minimising environmental impact. His collaboration with these companies extends to the innovation and improvement of fertiliser products, ensuring they are effective and environmentally safe.

With over 70 publications and six patents, most of which were achieved during his 22-year tenure at AgResearch, Ruakura Research Centre, Dr. Rajendram's contributions to the field are substantial. His development of two field-calibrated soil tests for Nitrogen and Sulphur, now included in the Overseer nutrient model, and his research on nutrient leaching are pivotal for agronomic advice in New Zealand. His work has not only been applied across the agricultural industry but has also garnered recognition, including nominations for the Kudos Awards as Scientist of the Year in 2008 and Science Entrepreneur of the Year in 2010.

Dr. Rajendram's consultancy transcends technical advice, engaging in educational initiatives aimed at disseminating research findings and best practices. His relationship with the fertiliser industry and the agricultural community at large is a testament to his passion for marrying science with sustainability, making him an invaluable asset to New Zealand's agricultural advancement.

In this enhanced agricultural narrative, Dr. Rajendram's work symbolises the nexus of commercial objectives and environmental stewardship. Through his endeavours, New Zealand's fertiliser industry and farming practices are steered towards a future where productivity and sustainability are in harmony, ensuring the sector's resilience and profitability for generations to come.



