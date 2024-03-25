Discover Taupo's Vibrant Event Scene from Centennial House Taupo

Monday 25 March 2024, 9:01AM

Centennial House Taupo is not just a luxurious accommodation option for those visiting the picturesque town of Taupo; it's a gateway to some of the most engaging and diverse events the region has to offer. Over the next few months, Taupo is hosting a series of events that cater to a wide range of interests, from arts and crafts to adventure and sports, making Centennial House Taupo the perfect place to stay and experience all that the area has to offer.

1. Taupo Art Expo (30 Mar - 1 Apr): Start your Taupo adventure by immersing yourself in the local art scene at the Taupo Art Expo. This event showcases the talents of local artists, offering unique pieces that capture the essence of the region.

2. Love Taupo Trail Festival (26 Apr - 28 Apr): For those who love the great outdoors, the Love Taupo Trail Festival offers a chance to explore Taupo's stunning landscapes through guided walks and runs suitable for all fitness levels.

3. Taupo Home & Garden Show 2024 (12 Apr - 14 Apr): Perfect for those looking to find inspiration for their home and garden, this event features the latest trends and products, with experts on hand to share their knowledge.

4. ITM Taupō Super400 (19 Apr - 21 Apr): Speed enthusiasts won't want to miss the ITM Taupō Super400, where the thrill of motorsport comes to life on one of New Zealand's premier racing circuits.

5. The Possum Night Trail Run (15 Jun): Experience the unique challenge of night-time running through Taupo's enchanting forests, a true test of endurance and adventure for runners of all abilities.

6. Comavol - Community and Volunteer Expo (22 Jun): This expo celebrates the spirit of community and volunteering in Taupo, offering opportunities to connect with local organisations and give back to the community.

7. The Fleetwood Mac Experience (22 Jun): End your stay on a high note with The Fleetwood Mac Experience, a tribute to the iconic band, guaranteed to be a memorable night of music and nostalgia.

Staying at Centennial House Taupo places you at the heart of these exciting events, offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Whether you're an art lover, an adventure seeker, or a motorsport fan, Taupo's upcoming events calendar has something special for you, and Centennial House is here to ensure your stay is as enjoyable and fulfilling as possible.

