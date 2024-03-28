Discovering New Zealand's Charming Retreats with Media Pa: Auckland Bethells Beach Cottages, Rua Resort in Hamilton, and Centennial House Taupo

Thursday 28 March 2024, 6:34PM

By Media PA

29 views

By Fiona Stephen – Media Pa Travel Writer

4 Key Features of New Zealand

Geographical Diversity: New Zealand is renowned for its stunning landscapes, ranging from long, sandy beaches to lush rainforests and majestic mountains, including the Southern Alps.

Two Main Islands: It consists of two main landmasses, the North Island (Te Ika-a-Māui) and the South Island (Te Waipounamu), along with over 700 smaller islands.

Adventure Capital: Known as the "Adventure Capital of the World," New Zealand offers numerous outdoor activities like bungee jumping, skydiving, hiking, and skiing.

Film Locations: The country's diverse and picturesque landscapes have been used as locations for numerous films, notably "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies.

Embark on a journey of luxury and tranquillity with three of New Zealand's finest accommodation providers: Bethells Beach Cottages, Rua Resort, and Centennial House Taupo. Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of this island nation, these luxurious retreats offer discerning travellers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the country's natural beauty while enjoying unparalleled comfort and hospitality. New Zealand, renowned for its pristine beaches, lush forests, and majestic mountains, beckons visitors from around the globe to explore its diverse terrain and rich cultural heritage. From the snow-capped peaks of the Southern Alps to the pristine waters of Milford Sound, there's no shortage of awe-inspiring landscapes to discover. Whether you're seeking adventure in the great outdoors or a peaceful retreat amidst nature, New Zealand offers an unforgettable experience that will leave you enchanted and rejuvenated.

Bethell’s Beach Cottages:

Bethells Beach Cottages offer a tranquil retreat nestled in the rugged beauty of New Zealand's West Coast, 40 minutes drive from Auckland's CBD. These cottages provide a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the breathtaking scenery that characterises the region, with the black iron sands of Bethells Beach, sublime sunsets and the iconic Tasman sea. The area, also known by its Māori name, Te Henga, is renowned for its dramatic landscapes, including vast dunes, wild surf, and stunning coastal walks, offering a perfect backdrop for a serene getaway.

The cottages themselves are designed to blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings, offering cosy, well-appointed accommodations that boast spectacular views of the Tasman Sea and the surrounding native bush. Whether you are seeking a romantic retreat or a base for outdoor adventures, Bethells Beach Cottages provide a uniquely intimate experience with nature.

Guests can indulge in a variety of activities, from beach walks and surfing to simply relaxing and taking in the natural beauty of the area while soaking in the Scandinavian hot tub. The hospitality extends beyond mere lodging, with hosts often providing insights into the best local spots and hidden gems in the region. For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and experience the raw beauty of Auckland's West Coast,

Bethells Beach Cottages offer an unparalleled experience.

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

To book click on the website link.

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

+64 9 810 9581

Things to do in Auckland:

Sky Tower Observation Deck: Experience breathtaking views of Auckland from the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere.

Experience breathtaking views of Auckland from the tallest structure in the Southern Hemisphere. Waiheke Island: Enjoy wine tasting and explore beautiful beaches via a short ferry ride from Auckland.

Enjoy wine tasting and explore beautiful beaches via a short ferry ride from Auckland. Auckland War Memorial Museum: Discover New Zealand's history and cultural heritage in this iconic museum.

Discover New Zealand's history and cultural heritage in this iconic museum. Rangitoto Island: Hike to the summit of this volcanic island for stunning panoramic views of Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf.

Hike to the summit of this volcanic island for stunning panoramic views of Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf. Auckland Zoo: Encounter New Zealand's unique wildlife as well as exotic animals from around the world.

Encounter New Zealand's unique wildlife as well as exotic animals from around the world. Waitemata Harbour Cruises: Sail around the beautiful harbour, exploring the scenic coastline and iconic landmarks.



Rua Resort:

Nestled amidst the rolling hills and lush landscapes of New Zealand's North Island, Rua Resort in Temple View, Hamilton, emerges as a sanctuary of luxury and cultural richness. This exclusive resort is a harmonious blend of sophistication and serenity, offering guests an unparalleled experience against the backdrop of New Zealand's breathtaking natural beauty.

Architecturally, Rua Resort is a masterpiece, where the minimalist elegance of Japanese design intertwines with the rustic charm of Italian influences, creating an ambiance of unique cultural immersion. Each element, from the home cooked meals to the finely appointed interiors, reflects a commitment to excellence and an invitation to indulge in luxury.

Equipped with the latest amenities, the resort promises comfort and tranquility at every turn. Personalised service is the hallmark of Rua Resort, ensuring that every guest's stay is tailored to their preferences, making each visit unforgettable.

Beyond its confines, Rua Resort offers easy access to some of New Zealand's most famed attractions. From the mystical Waitomo Caves to the enchanting Hobbiton Movie Set, and the vibrant cityscape of Hamilton, the resort is an ideal base for exploration and adventure.

Rua Resort is not just a destination but a journey into the heart of New Zealand's cultural and natural splendour, offering a retreat that encapsulates luxury, culture, and the serene beauty of the North Island.

Contact Rua Resort

(021) 617 003

(+64) 7 847 0407

ruaresort@gmail.com

www.ruaresort.com

Things to do in Hamilton:

Hamilton Gardens: Explore the internationally acclaimed themed gardens, showcasing different civilizations and historical garden styles.

Explore the internationally acclaimed themed gardens, showcasing different civilizations and historical garden styles. Waikato River Cruises: Enjoy a leisurely cruise on New Zealand's longest river, offering picturesque views and rich history.

Enjoy a leisurely cruise on New Zealand's longest river, offering picturesque views and rich history. Waitomo Glowworm Caves : Experience the magic of glowworms on a boat tour through these ancient underground caves.

: Experience the magic of glowworms on a boat tour through these ancient underground caves. Hobbiton Movie Set Tour: While based in Hamilton, take the opportunity to visit the nearby Hobbiton Movie Set.

While based in Hamilton, take the opportunity to visit the nearby Hobbiton Movie Set. Hamilton Zoo: Discover a wide range of native and exotic animals in a conservation-focused setting.

Discover a wide range of native and exotic animals in a conservation-focused setting. Waikato Museum: Engage with art, science, and history exhibitions that highlight the region's heritage and culture.

Engage with art, science, and history exhibitions that highlight the region's heritage and culture. Raglan Beach: Take a short drive to Raglan for world-renowned surfing beaches and a laid-back coastal atmosphere.



Centennial House Taupo:

Centennial House in Taupo is a boutique gem nestled in a serene 5-acre park-like setting, where guests can meander through enchanting mature trees, private gardens, and captivating water features. This property is not just a place to stay; it's an experience, offering guests the chance to uncover hidden treasures within its lush surroundings.

The heart of Centennial House is its light and airy kitchen, a haven for food enthusiasts, seamlessly connected to the main lounge and an inviting outdoor conservatory. These spaces provide a peaceful retreat for guests to relax and socialise, with a corporate setup available for business meetings, blending work with relaxation amidst stunning natural beauty.

Located conveniently opposite the Taupo Horse Racing Course and Taupo International Motorsport Park, Centennial House provides ample free parking, ideal for guests with trailers or boats. It is also a stone's throw from the Taupo Golf Club and the renowned trout fishing waters of the Waitahanui River. Despite being a short distance from the lake, the property offers tranquil retreats with breathtaking views of Taupo's natural landscapes.

The architecture and interior design of Centennial House marry modern and traditional elements, featuring spacious suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, and luxurious bathrooms. For those keen to explore, the property’s prime location offers easy access to Taupo’s thermal parks, water activities, and hiking trails, making it a perfect base for an intimate and personalised experience of the region's natural beauty.

Contact Centennial House:

021 912 743

info@centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

www.centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

Things to do in Taupo:

Huka Falls: Witness the powerful and stunning Huka Falls, where the Waikato River narrows into a spectacular cascade.

Witness the powerful and stunning Huka Falls, where the Waikato River narrows into a spectacular cascade. Lake Taupo Cruise: Embark on a scenic cruise on New Zealand's largest lake, exploring its vast beauty and Maori rock carvings.

Embark on a scenic cruise on New Zealand's largest lake, exploring its vast beauty and Maori rock carvings. Tongariro Alpine Crossing: Challenge yourself with a day hike across dramatic volcanic landscapes in the nearby Tongariro National Park.

Challenge yourself with a day hike across dramatic volcanic landscapes in the nearby Tongariro National Park. Skydiving Over Lake Taupo: For the thrill-seekers, experience skydiving with incredible views over Lake Taupo and the surrounding mountains.

For the thrill-seekers, experience skydiving with incredible views over Lake Taupo and the surrounding mountains. Geothermal Parks: Visit nearby geothermal wonders like Orakei Korako or Craters of the Moon to see boiling mud pools and geysers.

Visit nearby geothermal wonders like Orakei Korako or Craters of the Moon to see boiling mud pools and geysers. Fishing on Lake Taupo: Try your hand at trout fishing in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Taupo, known for some of the best trout fishing in the world.

Try your hand at trout fishing in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Taupo, known for some of the best trout fishing in the world. Taupo Bungy: Take the leap with a bungy jump over the Waikato River, offering an adrenaline rush with stunning views.



Extending a warm invitation to its shores, New Zealand merges adventure, tranquillity, and cultural richness in a singular experience. The nation’s dedication to sustainability and the conservation of its natural and cultural heritage ensures that every visit is not only delightful but also contributes to the preservation of this unparalleled landscape for generations to come. New Zealand is not merely a destination with breathtaking landscapes and sumptuous accommodations; it is an invitation to a world where nature and culture blend seamlessly. Bethells Beach Cottages, Rua Resort, and Centennial House stand as pillars of New Zealand’s luxury accommodation sector, each providing a unique gateway to exploring this magnificent country.

Contact Media Pa

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz