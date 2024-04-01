Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Monday 1 April 2024, 5:13PM

By Media PA

62 views

Finance: The NZ dollar eased over the week and finished marginally below the previous week. Brent crude prices are steady around the mid-$US80 per barrel and is currently $US87/ barrel .

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. The sales report from this last week was positive, with high clearance rates.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some minor intercompany changes noted. Yard prices for autumn born calves are very high as the autumn calving hits the peak.

Dairy Prices: International prices are steady with most inventories described as stable. Grain prices across Europe and USA are easing which might foreshadow an increase in milk production. The Eastern European production is growing with big increases in cow numbers in Poland and the Czech Republic.