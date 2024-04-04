Centennial House Taupo – A Luxurious Boutique Lodge Close to Taupo International Motorsport Park

Thursday 4 April 2024, 1:11PM

By Media PA

32 views

Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Taupo, New Zealand, Centennial House Taupo stands as a beacon of tranquillity, offering guests a luxurious escape with a twist of high-octane excitement, courtesy of its proximity to the Taupo International Motorsport Park. Owned by the renowned Tony Quinn, this motorsport park has established itself as a mecca for speed enthusiasts and adventure seekers, making Centennial House the perfect base for those eager to explore the thrilling world of racing.

The Taupo International Motorsport Park, a jewel in the crown of New Zealand's motorsport venues, is just a short journey from the doorstep of Centennial House Taupo. This proximity allows guests to effortlessly immerse themselves in the exhilarating world of motorsport, where the legacy of Tony Quinn's passion for racing is evident in every corner of the park. Offering an array of activities, from gripping track days and heart-stopping ride experiences to the spectacle of professional racing events, the park caters to both seasoned motorsport aficionados and curious newcomers alike.

After a day filled with the roar of engines and the thrill of speed, Centennial House Taupo only accepts group bookings, so it is ideal for a gathering of motor enthusiasts to enjoy a weekend's racing and socialising after the event or a team debrief. Guests can retreat to their elegantly appointed rooms, each offering a blend of comfort and luxury, or unwind in the serene gardens and communal areas that boast captivating views of Taupo's natural beauty. The warm and welcoming atmosphere, accentuated by the attentive service of the hosts, ensures a stay that is as comfortable as it is memorable.

Centennial House Taupo, with its unique offering of luxury accommodation near the adrenaline-filled world of the Taupo International Motorsport Park, presents an unmatched getaway experience. Here, the tranquillity of a boutique lodge meets the excitement of motorsport, providing guests with an extraordinary opportunity to indulge in both the peacefulness of nature and the thrill of racing. This harmonious blend makes it the perfect destination for those looking to experience the best of both worlds.

Contact Centennial House:

021 912 743

info@centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

www.centennialhousetaupo.co.nz

www.facebook.com/Centennialhousetaupo

Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz