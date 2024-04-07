Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 7 April 2024, 1:29PM

By Media PA

21 views



Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady over the past week finishing marginally below the previous week . Brent crude prices are rising and are currently around $91/barrel - fuel prices will be on the rise!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There must be something that large volumes can be used for!!.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some minor intercompany changes noted. Yard prices for autumn born calves are high as the autumn calving peaks.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT lifted 2.8% at the latest auction. WMP up 3.4% to $US3246, SMP up 1.4% to $2550 and cheddar lifted 4.1%. It was a positive result after recent falls & should underpin the improving payout predictions.

