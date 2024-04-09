Subdivide Simplified Releases Townhouse Plans for First Time Developers

Tuesday 9 April 2024, 3:25PM

By Adam Jay

Subdivide Simplified, an Auckland residential subdivision services, has announced the launch of its new collection of house plans designed to cater to first-time property developers in New Auckland.

The release includes a range of NZ townhouse plans, duplex homes, and standalone house plans, tailored to support the development of high-quality and aesthetically pleasing residential projects.

With the introduction of these plans, Subdivide Simplified aims to provide first-time residential property developers with innovative solutions that maximise land use efficiency and respond to market demands for modern living spaces. The diverse portfolio ensures that developers can find the perfect match for their project’s requirements.

"Our new house plans are designed to meet the sophisticated demands of today's property development projects. We are committed to offering solutions that not only enhance the value of properties but also contribute to the creation of sustainable and thriving communities."

Subdivide Simplified's expertise and dedication to excellence in design and sustainability are evident in their carefully curated house plans. Property developers are encouraged to explore these new options to find innovative and efficient designs for their next projects.

For detailed information on the new house plans, visit Subdivide Simplified's website.