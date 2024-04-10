Tyren Mulder and the Digital Defence

Wednesday 10 April 2024, 11:51AM

In the era of pervasive cyber threats, where data breaches can be catastrophic for businesses, Tyren Mulder has emerged as a sentinel of digital safety. His venture, inaugurated in 2023, sprang from over a decade entrenched in IT’s front lines, where he witnessed first-hand the devastation that cyberattacks and unexpected disasters can inflict on ill-prepared businesses. This direct exposure kindled a fervour for data security and ensuring operational continuity, shaping his mission to safeguard businesses against the omnipresent digital menaces.

Tyren’s business delivers a comprehensive array of services engineered to shield businesses from the multitude of cyber threats they face daily. From sophisticated threat detection and prevention to automated software updates, professional email solutions, backup and disaster recovery plans, remote support, and intricate data security systems, his offerings are meticulously designed to ensure businesses remain secure and functional, no matter the adversity they face.

Targeting primarily new and small businesses, Tyren recognises the significance of setting a robust digital security foundation from the start. His services are especially advantageous for companies lacking a dedicated IT department, those at an increased risk of cyber threats, organisations handling sensitive data, and any business seeking to secure its digital assets against unauthorised access or loss.

Tyren’s distinctive approach is marked by a profound comprehension of the digital terrain, alongside an acknowledgment of his own strengths and weaknesses. By drawing on a network of industry specialists, he guarantees that each solution is finely tuned to meet the bespoke needs of his clients. This tailored approach, combined with his commitment to local operations, distinguishes him in a saturated market.

Driven by the philosophy of Ikigai, which underscores finding one's niche in the world through self-discovery, Tyren’s ethos not only shapes his business approach but also his long-term objectives. With ambitions to establish his company as a leading IT security provider in Waikato and to expand his team across the North Island, Tyren is charting a course to redefine digital security, offering businesses a sense of security in an increasingly volatile digital realm.

