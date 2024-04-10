The TIDD PC28-2 has officially sold out – but youcan place your order for out latest model today.

Wednesday 10 April 2024, 12:41PM

By Duoplus

GET YOUR NEW ORDER IN FOR THE CLEANER, STRONGER AND SAFER TIDD PC28-3G. Credit: TRT

New Zealand's safest pick and carry crane is now powered by the Cummins Euro 6 ISB6.7 Engine. The highest emission control diesel engine available with up to 90% decrease in exhaust emissions.

Including more powerful front suspension cylinders, lifting capacity has increased by an average of 17% when articulated or working on a side slope and in some cases by over 40% in lifting performance.

The latest Allison Transmission with retarder provides superior downhill braking, delivering increased safety and control, lowered operational expenses, and reduced noise in urban areas.

Tier 1 companies have already placed orders.

Secure your new TIDD Pick and Carry Crane today. Call 07 3890 8800 or contact the team here.