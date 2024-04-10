Adam Brady: Manor Realty Pioneering a New Era in Property Management

Wednesday 10 April 2024, 1:19PM

Since its inception in November 2022, Manor Realty has been at the forefront of revolutionising the property management and real estate industry. Head Property Manager Adam Brady appreciates that the company utilises a blend of modern technology and innovative content creation to transform how property management services are delivered. Manor Realty was founded on the principle of bringing a fresh perspective to the real estate market, focusing on efficiency, communication, and maximizing value for property owners and investors.

The company ensures customer satisfaction with its boutique service model, which focuses on managing smaller portfolios. This approach ensures that every client receives personalised, efficient, and highly communicative service, reflecting Adam’s vision of tailored property management solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

Manor Realty's services are designed to appeal to a wide range of clients, from owners of one or more investment properties to those looking to invest in rental properties with the aid of Manor Realty’s free rent appraisal services. The company also caters to property owners overwhelmed by the demands of self-management, individuals relocating abroad but choosing to keep their property as a rental, and clients who are dissatisfied with their current property management services.

Central to Manor Realty’s ethos are key messages of time freedom, legislative compliance, and financial maximisation. Adam and his team empower property owners to reclaim their time for personal passions, ensure their investments are safeguarded against legislative changes, and enhance returns and property value through strategic management.

Adam's personal interests, such as football, social events, travel, and hiking, mirror his professional philosophy of community engagement and personal well-being. This philosophy extends to his dedication to social responsibility, supporting organisations like Pathway and Send A Little Smile, reflecting a commitment to community welfare.

With Adam Brady's leadership as Head Property Manager, Manor Realty is not just managing properties but is enhancing the property management and investment experience, setting new benchmarks in the industry with its focus on personalisation, efficiency, and client value maximisation.

Contact Adam Brady

adam@manorrealty.co.nz

0223857715

https://manorrealty.co.nz/adams-profile

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz