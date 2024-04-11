Boutique Lodge Centennial House Taupo's Guide: 7 Gems You Can't Miss in Taupo

Thursday 11 April 2024, 3:48PM

By Media PA

Taupo is a picturesque town renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant outdoor adventures. Set on the shores of the country’s largest lake, Lake Taupo, this charming destination offers a myriad of activities for outdoor enthusiasts. Boutique Lodge Centennial House Taupo is perfectly located to experience the range of exciting activities the area has to bring.

1. Golfers Paradise



Throughout Taupo, there are 7 golf courses. Making it a prime destination if you love to golf. Have a crack at the Lake Taupo hole-in-one challenge for $10,000 if you’re up for the challenge.

2. Taupo’s Geothermal Wonders

Geysers, mud pools, or mineral-rich thermal baths. These are just a few of the wonderous natural features the Taupo region holds. These geological wonders provide unique opportunities for exploration and relaxation.

3. Ngātoroirangi Mine Bay and Māori Rock Carvings

Discover the Ngātoroirangi Māori Rock Carvings by boat. In 1980, traditional carver Matahi Brightwell created a 14-meter carving in a rock face alcove. Now the carving has become one of the largest tourist attractions on Aotearoa's North Island.

4. Huka Falls

The marvellous Huka Falls is one of the most-visited natural attractions throughout Aotearoa. Every second, nearly a quarter of a million litres of water gushes out rapidly. This natural wonder is something you won't be able to tear your eyes away from.

5. Cycling and Mountain Biking

Taupo has a plethora of tracks suitable for all ages. There are low-grade tracks that are suitable for families and e-bikes and even downhill, mountain biking, and BMX parks. So whether it’s the whole family or some of your mates, Taupo has you covered for all of your biking needs.

6. Hikes and Walks

In the Taupo region, there are over 30 hikes and walks to be discovered. From calm wanders along the Lakeside to the well-known Tongariro Crossing. You’ll be sure to find a walk suitable to any level of fitness.

7. Boutique Shopping

Found in the heart of the laid-back Taupo township you can find shops that fit all of your needs. From clothing to hardware and even vintage thrift shops, Taupo has it all.

Taupo is one of Aotearoa’s finest regions. Located directly in the middle of the North Island it can be hard to miss. The area is scattered with natural landmarks and awesome man-made wonders. Centennial House Taupo is a great spot to begin your adventures.

