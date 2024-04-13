Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Saturday 13 April 2024, 10:52AM

By Media PA

29 views

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady over the week finishing marginally below the previous week . Brent crude prices are rising and are currently just over $90/barrel - fuel prices will be on the rise!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There must be something that large volumes can be used for!!. There is an international wool forum where NZ is extolling the virtues of coarse wool – but we need sales!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some intercompany changes noted. Lamb prices are disappointing and some are predicting further falls.

Dairy Prices: Dairy commodity are firm with international demand steady to improving. Check out the international dairy cow numbers in the “Rant” below.