The 2024 ITM Taupo Super400 Comes to Taupo: Rev Up Your Accommodation at Boutique Lodge Centennial House Taupo.

Tuesday 16 April 2024, 8:49AM

By Media PA

37 views

Prepare for a weekend of high-octane excitement as the 2024 ITM Taupo Super400 races roar into Taupo by booking your accommodation at Centennial House Taupo. The Super400 offers thrills for racing enthusiasts and families alike. From April 18th to the 21st, the picturesque town of Taupo will be buzzing with adrenaline as top drivers and teams compete in this thrilling event.

As you plan your weekend in Taupo, consider staying at the exquisite Centennial House Taupo for the ultimate blend of luxury and relaxation. Nestled on 5 acres of lush park-like grounds, the lodge offers a serene retreat amidst beautiful mature trees, stunning private gardens, and tranquil water features. With its 5-star accommodations, this is the perfect place to unwind after a day of exhilarating races.

The Super400 races in Taupo offer a dynamic lineup of events to complement the heart-pounding action on the track. From the "Track to Town" parade on Thursday to the thrilling RNZAF Black Falcons aerial demonstration on Saturday, spectators are treated to an immersive experience that extends beyond the races themselves. The "Track to Town" parade allows fans to cheer on their favourite teams and drivers as they make their way from Taupo International Motorsport Park to downtown Taupo.

In addition to the adrenaline-fueled races, the Super400 weekend offers a variety of entertainment options for attendees of all ages. Families can enjoy the Supercars Signing Sessions, where they have the opportunity to meet their racing heroes and collect autographs. Meanwhile, music lovers can look forward to the electrifying Kaylee Bell and Six60 Concerts, New Zealand's biggest performers within their genre, providing the perfect soundtrack to the weekend's festivities. With something for everyone, from aerial displays to live entertainment, the Super400 races in Taupo promise an unforgettable experience.

Whether you're cheering on your favourite drivers at the races or exploring the vibrant markets and local attractions, the 2024 ITM Taupo Super400 weekend in Taupo promises fun for the whole family. And with Centennial House Taupo as your luxurious home away from home, you'll have a wonderful place to relax after your days filled with excitement

