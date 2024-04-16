Pet Bonds Announced for Tenants

Tuesday 16 April 2024, 12:15PM

By News Online

32 views

Landlords will soon be able to charge an additional pet bond under amendments to the Residential Tenancy Act to be introduced to Parliament in May.

The change comes alongside the ability for tenants to be held liable for all pet damage beyond "fair wear and tear" and the requirement for tenants to only have a pet with the consent of the landlord. The coalition Government says the changes will benefit tenants, who will now have greater choice when looking for a rental property. Read more about Pet Bonds