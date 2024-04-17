University of Canterbury Brings Wallace and Gromit Creators to Train Next Gen Animators

Wednesday 17 April 2024, 1:24PM

By Expert Briefing

CHRISTCHURCH

The University of Canterbury (UC) has signed a multi-year agreement with the Aardman Academy, the training arm of the Academy Award-winning Aardman Animations studio behind Wallace and Gromit.

UC will become the only educational institution in New Zealand and the Pacific to specialise in Aardman's stop-motion animation techniques.

The exclusive deal will allow UC's Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours students to receive specialised training directly from the industry leaders at Aardman.

The collaboration aims to redefine the animation landscape in New Zealand by providing students access to world-class animators, directors, and model makers through UC's newly rebranded Kōawa initiative.

Mark Simon Hewis, Head of the Aardman Academy, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating it's their first and only educational partner in the region.

The agreement aligns with UC's vision to co-create the future of global screen and creative technology sectors through collaboration, innovation, and education.