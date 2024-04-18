Rua Resort Tops TripAdvisor's List as Hamilton's Best Value Accommodation

Thursday 18 April 2024, 9:29AM

Rua Resort in Hamilton has recently been honoured as the number one accommodation for value among 33 hotels in the city, according to TripAdvisor rankings. This prestigious accolade highlights the resort's commitment to providing exceptional service and amenities at a competitive price, setting a benchmark for quality in the hospitality industry in Hamilton.

Located in the heart of Hamilton, Rua Resort offers a unique blend of luxury and practicality, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travellers. The resort boasts a variety of amenities that are designed to enhance the comfort and experience of its guests. From spacious, elegantly furnished rooms to conference facilities to delicious breakfasts and the unique feature of a range of rescued animals on the property. Rua Resort caters to everyone!

The resort enjoys a strategic location that offers convenient access to Hamilton’s key attractions whilst giving the feeling of escape. It is an ideal base for exploring local sites like the Hamilton Gardens and the Waikato Museum, as well as enjoying the area’s shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The proximity to major tourist spots like Hobbiton, the Waitomo caves and Rotorua also adds to its value, allowing guests to save time travelling to these amazing places.

"We are thrilled to be recognised by TripAdvisor as the top choice for value in Hamilton. Our team is dedicated to providing an outstanding experience that combines luxury with affordability, and it's wonderful to see our efforts resonate so strongly with our guests," said Colleen Strother, host at Rua Resort.

Guest reviews frequently mention the cleanliness of the rooms, the helpfulness of the hosts, the overall comfort of their stay and the amazing breakfasts. These factors, combined with competitive pricing, contribute significantly to the resort's reputation as the best value accommodation in Hamilton.

The recognition of Rua Resort as the leading hotel for value is not just a badge of honour but also, a commitment to maintaining the high standards that guests have come to expect. It reflects the resort's dedication to offering a welcoming, affordable, and enjoyable stay, ensuring that every guest’s visit is memorable for all the right reasons.

