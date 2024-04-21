Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 21 April 2024, 9:39PM

By Media PA

19 views

Finance: The NZ dollar eased through the week against the strengthening economies of our trading partners while NZ continues in recession. Brent crude prices fell again in spite of the tension in the Middle East. Now trading at $US87/barrel!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There must be something that large volumes can be used for!!. Ideas are needed!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some minor intercompany changes noted. Lamb prices are disappointing and some are predicting further falls. You can’t beat a good lamb roast!!

Dairy Prices: The g/DT lifted 0.1% and most farmers were satisfied as it didn’t go down!! WMP lifted 0.4% to $US3269/tn while SMP stayed steady with no movement. Cheddar and butter both eased with cheddar down 8.5%.