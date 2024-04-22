iCLAW | The Mount Lawyers Sebastian Bucher: Providing Expert Legal Assistance for Families and Beyond

Monday 22 April 2024, 11:08AM

Founded in 1999, iClaw – The Mount Lawyers, now known as iCLAW | The Mount Lawyers following its merger with iCLAW in 2022, has been a steadfast presence in the legal landscape. Committed to client service, integrity, and delivering quality legal advice, the firm's journey has been shaped by a dedication to providing a relaxed, friendly environment where clients feel supported. Specialising in general practice they offer a diverse range of services including property, business, and trust law, alongside estate planning and management.



Their expertise extends to family trusts, wills, enduring powers of attorney, and estate administration, catering to the varied needs of their clientele. They focus on serving wealthy families and individuals, also assisting those entering the property market, small to mediumsized businesses, and clients in need of legal advice and assistance. Their services cater to a broad spectrum of legal needs, ensuring accessibility to all.

Sebastian (Seb) Bucher brings a diverse legal background, having practiced law in various locations including his hometown of Taupo, overseas in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Auckland before settling in Tauranga. His experience spans a broad spectrum of legal areas, with a particular focus on property law, business sales, trusts, and asset planning.

Seb's expertise lies in "all things property," making him a go-to resource for clients navigating complex transactions such as business sales and acquisitions, commercial leases, and subdivision processes. His proficiency extends to estate planning matters, including Wills and Enduring Powers of Attorney, ensuring comprehensive support for clients in safeguarding their assets. Known for his quick grasp of legal issues and practical, no-nonsense approach, Seb brings a vibrant and fresh outlook to his practice. Clients appreciate his ability to simplify complex matters and guide them through the legal process with clarity and efficiency.

Seb’s interests revolve around sports, both as a participant and spectator, reflecting his active and dynamic approach to life. Sebastian supports the SPCA, advocating against animal cruelty and promoting animal welfare.

For expert legal assistance, turn to Sebastian Bucher and the team at iCLAW | The Mount Lawyers. Connect with them on LinkedIn for updates and insightful articles covering a range of legal topics.

