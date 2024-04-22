John Kane and Dylan Pehi from XP Electrical: Providing Versatile Electrical Solutions

Monday 22 April 2024, 11:40AM

John Kane and Dylan Pehi embarked on a journey in 2019 to establish XP Electrical, driven by a shared vision of offering unparalleled services with a personal touch. They have a solid foundation in residential, commercial, and industrial electrical work. With having a combined 35 years of local and international experience in the electrical industry, spanning both hands on work and project management roles, John and Dylan bring a wealth of knowledge to every project. From routine tasks to complex projects, their expertise ensures they’re well equipped to handle any electrical challenge.

Beyond their professional lives, they share a love for renovation projects, sports, and the joys of family life. John and Dylans mutual interests and experiences, coupled with the inspiration drawn from their young families, fuel the success and dedication they bring to their business endeavours.

XP Electrical focuses on residential property work, industrial solutions including pump stations and factory installations, commercial property projects such as shop fit-outs, and comprehensive property maintenance services. Additionally, their expertise extends to conducting thorough electrical inspections and ensuring safety and compliance across various premises.

Accessibility, impeccable workmanship, and a stellar team are XP Electricals’ three core principals. Both John and Dylan remain readily available to address client needs, fostering strong relationships built on trust and reliability. With a team comprising individuals like Dylan, adept in fostering business relationships, and Mitchell, a technical expert with a penchant for problem-solving, XP Electrical boasts a diverse skill set crucial for delivering top-notch service.

What sets XP Electrical apart is their unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. From their can-do attitude to their direct involvement in every project, John and his team exude professionalism and competence. Their track record of successful projects, including major upgrades for esteemed clients like the Hauraki District Council, speaks volumes about their capabilities.

Looking ahead, XP Electrical envisions expanding their footprint across the Waikato Region, cementing their reputation as a go-to provider for electrical solutions. Through strategic partnerships with organizations like Refresh Renovations Hamilton and Proflow Plumbing, they aim to enhance their reach and impact within the community.

Connect with XP Electrical through their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. With XP Electrical, rest assured, your electrical needs are in safe, reliable hands.

