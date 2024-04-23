How Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy's Vaccination Services are Safeguarding Health this Winter

Tuesday 23 April 2024, 8:55AM

From the expert team at Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy comes a detailed exploration into the workings of seasonal vaccines, such as those for influenza, crucial for safeguarding our health against prevalent diseases during peak seasons. These vaccines are meticulously developed to combat viruses that undergo mutations, with influenza being a prime example, requiring an annual update to match the evolving strains.

Understanding Seasonal Vaccines:

Globally, health organisations diligently monitor virus strains throughout the year to identify those likely to dominate the upcoming season. Based on these predictions, seasonal vaccines are formulated to counteract these specific strains, offering targeted defence. Priming the Immune System: Seasonal vaccines introduce a harmless component of the virus—be it killed or weakened virus particles or just a piece of the virus—into the body. This stimulates the immune system to react as though it were a real infection by creating antibodies. These antibodies memorise the virus, enabling the body to mount a swift response to future encounters.

In addition to advocating for the importance of seasonal vaccinations, Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy also extends its services to the workplace, providing vaccinations to ensure the health and well-being of employees. This proactive approach not only protects individuals but also contributes to a healthier community, mitigating the spread of diseases during their peak seasons.

Devonport 7 Day Pharmacy emphasises the critical role that seasonal vaccines play in individual and public health, advocating for annual vaccinations to ensure comprehensive protection against evolving viral threats.

Come in for your flu vaccine, no booking is required. The funded flu vaccine is available from April 2nd 2024.

The 2024 flu vaccine, Influvac Tetra, is provided at no cost for:

Individuals aged 65 years and over.

Those with long-term medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma, or heart conditions (available for ages 6 months and older).

Pregnant women.

Children aged 4 years and under who have been hospitalized for respiratory illness or have a history of significant respiratory illness.

Individuals with mental health conditions, including schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, or schizo-affective disorder.

People currently accessing secondary or tertiary mental health and addiction services.

For those not qualifying for a free flu vaccine, it's available for a $30 fee.

During workplace visits, eligible staff may also receive the COVID-19 booster XBB.1.5 strain vaccine on site. It's advisable to wait at least six months since your last COVID-19 infection or vaccination for the booster.

For detailed information on the flu vaccine and eligibility, please visit [Healthify - Influenza Flu Topics](https://healthify.nz/health-a-z/i/influenza-flu-topics/).

