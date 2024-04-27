Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Saturday 27 April 2024, 1:43PM

By Media PA

20 views

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady over the week finishing marginally ahead of last week. Brent Crude is trading at $US89/barrel!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There is some optimism as the Napier wool processors reopens!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some minor intercompany changes noted. Lamb prices are disappointing and some pundits are predicting further falls.

Dairy Prices: The season is nearing an end and suppliers are still hopeful of an $8.00 payout. Fonterra profits have been good adding to the hope!!!