The Best Places to Eat in Taupo for Guests at Centennial House Taupo, Luxury Lodge

Taupo is not only celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes but also for its vibrant culinary scene. Guests at Centennial House Taupo are perfectly positioned to explore some of the area's top dining destinations. Here's a curated list of eateries that promise an exceptional dining experience near this charming accommodation.

The Bistro

A short drive from Centennial House Taupo, The Bistro epitomises the New Zealand dining experience with its emphasis on local ingredients. The ambiance is warm and welcoming, perfect for a relaxing dinner after a day exploring Taupo.

Plateau Bar + Eatery

Located in the heart of Taupo, Plateau Bar + Eatery combines a lively atmosphere with modern Kiwi cuisine. With an excellent selection of beers and a vibrant setting, it's ideal for guests who enjoy bustling, energetic environments. The outdoor seating area is also a great spot to take advantage of Taupo’s pleasant evenings.

Indian Affair

For those with a penchant for international flavours, Indian Affair offers a deep dive into authentic Indian cuisine. Known for its vibrant and flavourful dishes, the restaurant is a favourite among locals and tourists alike, providing a rich culinary journey that is both spicy and satisfying.

L'Arte Café and Gallery

Not far from Centennial House Taupo, L'Arte Café and Gallery serves as a creative oasis where art and cuisine merge. Nestled in a stunning mosaic garden, the café provides a picturesque setting to enjoy a meal. The menu features a variety of dishes made from fresh, local produce, making it a memorable spot for breakfast or lunch in a unique, artistic environment.

Each of these locations not only offers a distinct dining experience but also adds to the rich tapestry of options available to guests at Centennial House Taupo, ensuring their culinary adventures in Taupo are as spectacular as the natural beauty surrounding them.

