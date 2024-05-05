Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 5 May 2024, 3:51PM

By Media PA

14 views

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady over the week finishing marginally ahead of last week. Brent Crude is trading at $US83/barrel!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. There is some optimism as the Napier wool processors reopens!! People are trying!!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: All meat schedules are steady for the coming week with some minor intercompany changes. Lamb prices are very disappointing and some pundits are predicting further falls.

Dairy Prices: The next g/DT auction is to be held on Tuesday night. It is expected to have a zero or near zero movement which will stabilise the payout and support a decent opening payout for the 2024/25 season which will announced around 29th May..