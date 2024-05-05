New Zealand Judges Under Scrutiny for High Salaries, Sabbaticals, and Spousal Travel Perks

Sunday 5 May 2024, 11:58PM

By Expert Briefing

71 views

The Taxpayers' Union of New Zealand has criticized the judiciary for its recently revealed list of perks, which includes free air travel and accommodations for spouses, generous sabbaticals, and access to limousines.

Spokesman Alex Murphy questioned the appropriateness of these benefits, especially considering the already high salaries and generous pension packages received by judges.

The Union argues that these perks are an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, especially at a time of economic hardship for many New Zealanders and a backlog in the court system.

The Union calls for increased transparency and accountability from the judiciary and for the Chief Justice to justify these special allowances.