Monday 6 May 2024, 8:55AM

By Media PA

40 views

With his expertise in soil health and fertilisation practices, Dr. Rajendram emphasises the critical role of ASC in optimising agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability.

ASC, or P-retention, refers to the soil's ability to remove phosphorus (P) from the soil solution, thereby holding it firmly and making it less available to plants. This characteristic is largely influenced by soil mineral composition, particularly the presence of iron (Fe) and aluminium (Al), which act as binding agents for P. Soils with low ASC exhibit minimal P binding sites, potentially leading to nutrient leaching and reduced plant uptake.

"Anion Storage Capacity (ASC) is the silent guardian of soil fertility, holding the key to sustainable agriculture. In a world where economic uncertainties loom large, understanding and enhancing ASC becomes imperative for farmers. By unlocking the potential of ASC through targeted soil management, we not only cultivate resilience in our farms but also nurture a healthier planet for generations to come." - Dr. Gordon Rajendram

In New Zealand, where farming practices are integral to the economy and food production, maintaining optimal soil fertility is paramount. However, amidst economic challenges such as recession and inflation, ensuring soil health becomes even more imperative for farmers striving to maintain profitability and sustainability.

Understanding ASC is crucial for effective fertilisation strategies and soil management practices. By assessing ASC levels through soil testing, farmers can tailor their fertiliser applications to match the specific needs of their soils, thereby maximising nutrient utilisation and minimising environmental impact.

Dr. Rajendram's research underscores the importance of ASC in soil fertility management and its implications for farm profitability and environmental stewardship. By enhancing ASC through targeted soil amendments and conservation practices, farmers can improve nutrient retention, reduce nutrient runoff, and safeguard water quality.

Moreover, prioritising soil health and ASC optimisation aligns with efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of agriculture. By minimising nutrient losses and enhancing nutrient cycling within the soil-plant system, farmers can contribute to the preservation of natural resources and ecosystems.

In conclusion, Anion Storage Capacity (ASC) plays a pivotal role in soil fertility management and agricultural sustainability. Through the expertise of leading soil scientists like Dr. Gordon Rajendram and the adoption of innovative soil management practices, New Zealand farmers can navigate economic challenges while safeguarding soil health and enhancing farm resilience for future generations.

