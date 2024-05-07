24/7 Nationwide Emergency Flood Restoration

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 8:52AM

In the event of a flood, JAE can act quickly to remedy affected carpets and furnishings. Utilising our innovative drying technology, we can often dry onsite in most cases. We restore saturated carpets and fabrics to their pre-loss condition wherever possible. JAE are also specialists in structural drying.

JAE Technicians have been trained to the IICRC International Standard for Water Damage Restoration (WRT) and Applied Structural Drying (ASD). These certifications require an understanding of construction materials and methods, knowledge of psychrometry and extensive practical training. We can then confidently assess an affected area, develop and implement a restoration plan and ensure your home is dried to the correct standard.

We make use of specialised extraction, drying and moisture measurement equipment to dry carpets, walls, wall cavities, and hardwood flooring.

We’ve had years of experience restoring flooded buildings and we understand just how stressful these situations can be.

Need Help due to Flooding? Get in touch with JAE, We'll Take Care of It