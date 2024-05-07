Landlord's Place of Residence Exclusion Not Applicable in Tenancy Tribunal Case
Tuesday 7 May 2024, 10:04AM
By News Online
A case brought to the Tenancy Tribunal in November 2023 questioned whether the Tenancy Tribunal had the authority to hear the tenant's grievances, given a "flat share agreement" existed between the involved parties. The case is interesting for landlords and tenants who share a primary residence. Discover why the exclusion was not applicable in Tenancy Tribunal and what we can learn from this case.