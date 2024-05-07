Is It a Good Time to Buy an Investment Property?

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 10:13AM

From April 1 this year, investors will once again be able to deduct mortgage interest from rental income. This change and the bright-line test for residential property moving back to two years may encourage investors back into the market. But what is the timeline for these changes, and is it really a good time to invest in a rental property? Learn more about this change before you decide to buy an investment property.