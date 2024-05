Tuesday 7 May 2024, 10:40AM

By News Online

Buckle up and get ready for a wild ride through history! Today, we delve into the world of go-karts, those miniature speed cars that provide thrills for racers of all ages. But how did these pint-sized powerhouses come to be? We'll zoom back in time to uncover the origins of go karts, exploring the inventive mind behind them and how they transformed from backyard creations to a global motorsport phenomenon.