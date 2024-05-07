Get Quick Help for Dental Emergencies in Tauranga

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 10:42AM

A throbbing toothache, a chipped tooth, or uncontrolled bleeding? That sounds like a dental emergency! These things can happen suddenly and leave you in a lot of pain, wondering what to do next. No worries! Team Dental Tauranga can help.

Team Dental provides affordable dental care without the 'bells and whistles' at seven locations around Tauranga. Team Dental has branches in Papamoa, Greerton, Te Puna, Rotorua, and Katikati, and two conveniently located practices in Tauranga (Second Avenue and 16th Avenue).

Whether you're in excruciating pain or have a chipped tooth, their experienced dentists can address the issue promptly.

The sooner you get help, the sooner you'll feel better!

