Go Karting Safety at Game Over Auckland

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 11:05AM

By News Online

12 views

At Game Over Auckland, high-octane fun goes hand-in-hand with unwavering safety. We're dedicated to ensuring every customer has a blast while staying protected. Our go karting safety page dives into the comprehensive safety measures we take to give you peace of mind.

We provide top-notch helmets, utilize spring-loaded barriers to absorb impact, and implement controlled kart speeds for different skill levels. Before hitting the track, all participants receive thorough safety briefings covering everything you need to know. So buckle up, relax, and get ready to experience the thrill of go-karting with complete confidence!