Tuesday 7 May 2024, 11:06AM

By News Online

18 views

Our roads can be incredibly dangerous. Teaching tamariki how to be safe around them is extremely important. Remember that tamariki will follow your example, so as an adult, it is important you set the correct example.

Discover important road safety tips to protect your children, including pedestrian safety, biking safety, and how to teach road awareness to keep your little ones safe on the roads.