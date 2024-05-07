Tony Quinn Foundation partners with Driver's Education programme Street Smart

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 11:26AM

The Tony Quinn Foundation partnered with the driver education program Street Smart to improve road safety for young drivers in New Zealand. This partnership was motivated by the tragic death of Kelan Stroud, a young driver, and aims to provide practical learning experiences to young drivers through the Street Smart program. The program had been paused due to funding limitations but will resume thanks to the Tony Quinn Foundation's support.