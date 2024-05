Tuesday 7 May 2024, 11:27AM

Highlands Motorsport Park and NaZCAR are teaming up for a unique endurance racing event on November 2nd. This will be the first time the popular grass-roots NaZCAR Lemons series races at Highlands, known for its commitment to endurance racing. The event promises to be fun, safe, and affordable, with a focus on participation over competition.