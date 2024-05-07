What is a Cavity Slider?

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 11:44AM

Cavity sliders, also known as pocket doors, are space-saving doors that slide into a pocket within the wall. They are a good solution for small rooms or doorways where there's not enough space for a hinged door. Cavity sliders come in various materials like wood, glass or aluminium and can be customized to match your interior design. This cavity sliders guide covers everything you need to know about cavity sliders, including what they are, their benefits, different parts and types, how to choose a door, installation and customization options.