Can you use a cavity slider in a bathroom?

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 11:49AM

By News Online

Cavity sliding doors can be used in bathrooms, but extra considerations are needed during installation. Due to the weight of the tiles, choosing the right cavity slider with a strong frame and proper waterproofing is crucial. Specialised installation with tile substrate and potentially double lining the cavity pocket is recommended, especially for heavy tiles or shower enclosures. Overall, sliding doors are space-savers perfect for bathrooms in multi-residence developments. CS Cavity Sliders supplied sliding doors for bathrooms in a recent multi-residential project on Auckland North Shore.