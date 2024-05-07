Designing Cavity Sliders for Access and Usability

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 12:32PM

Cavity sliding doors are a good option for accessible entrances in public buildings because they're easier to use than hinged doors. To comply with accessibility standards, the door width must be at least 910mm and have special hardware like lever handles and easy-to-use locks operable with a closed fist. The recommended handle height is between 900mm and 1200mm from the floor. CS EasyOpen Cavity Slider system with specific locksets is a complete solution for accessible toilets.