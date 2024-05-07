THE ULTIMATE 1-DAY QUEENSTOWN ITINERARY FOR YOUR FAMILY

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 12:47PM

Queenstown, New Zealand: the adventure capital of the world! But what if your little adventurers are too young for bungy jumping or skydiving, and spending the day watching you isn't their idea of fun? Don't worry. This itinerary is here to save the day!

We've crafted the ultimate family day out in Queenstown, filled with activities that will keep everyone entertained, from toddlers to teenagers (and even the adults!). Get ready for a day of friendly competition, delicious treats, and memories that will last a lifetime.