Interconnected Smoke Alarms Mandatory for New Builds and Renovations

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 1:12PM

By News Online

New safety regulations are coming into effect this November, requiring interconnected smoke alarms in all new builds and major renovations. These alarms, which sound simultaneously throughout the house when smoke is detected, offer a crucial advantage in fire emergencies. Learn more about the benefits of interconnected systems, installation options for both new builds and renovations, and the upcoming deadline for compliance. Ensure the safety of your tenants and family with up-to-date smoke alarm technology.