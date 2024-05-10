Canterbury-based Agraforum New Zealand: Revolutionising Soil Management with EnviroCal

Friday 10 May 2024, 2:00PM

By Media PA

66 views

In the realm of modern agriculture, managing soil health is paramount, yet soil compaction remains a significant barrier to productivity. Agraforum New Zealand’s presents EnviroCal, a groundbreaking solution that offers readily available ionised calcium, which directly combats soil compaction and enhances the soil structure. This approach marks a departure from traditional methods that rely on microbial activity to break down calcium sources like lime and gypsum.

EnviroCal’s effectiveness stems from its unique composition, allowing it to immediately increase the electrical charge of soil colloids. This enhancement promotes the aggregation of soil particles, which is essential for reducing compaction and improving the soil's aerobic zone. The result is a deeper, more flocculated soil layer that facilitates better root growth and nutrient uptake.

Dr. Gordon Rajendram, renowned soil scientist, emphasises the importance of calcium in agricultural practices: "Calcium is critical in managing soil structure. It not only helps decrease soil compaction but also plays a pivotal role in enhancing nutrient availability and root development."

The benefits of incorporating EnviroCal extend beyond simple soil improvement. By increasing the soil's water retention capacity, EnviroCal reduces the need for frequent irrigation, thereby lowering water usage and supporting sustainable water management practices. Moreover, its ability to improve soil pH and enhance microbial activity contributes to a healthier, more resilient soil ecosystem.

Farmers using EnviroCal can expect not only to see improved crop health and yield but also to experience economic benefits. Reduced need for passes over fields, decreased reliance on products like urea, and enhanced fertiliser efficiency all contribute to lower operational costs and increased profitability.

EnviroCal represents more than just a product; it embodies a shift towards sustainable and efficient farming. By addressing the root causes of soil degradation rather than merely treating its symptoms, EnviroCal is setting a new standard in agricultural practices, promising a healthier future for our soils and the broader environment. Contact Agraforum New Zealand today to find out more.

